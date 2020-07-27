July 27 (UPI) -- Christopher Meloni is teasing his "outrageous" new role in the series Maxxx.

The 59-year-old actor discussed the British comedy during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Meloni sported a freshly shaved head and a new goatee during the interview. He remarked on how he wore a goatee and earrings to play Don Wild, a talent manager, on Maxxx.

"I think it's outrageous, Bono, 24-year-old stuck in a 60-year-old body, I will never grow up, rock and roll cool," Meloni said of his character's style.

Meloni said he first got his ears pierced in real life at age 16.

"That lasted about a week until my father ripped that one out," he said. "Then 18, in my late teens, early 20s."

Meloni said it was "liberating" to play the "outrageous" character.

"Outrageous really is very liberating for an actor, or at least this actor. I had a blast," he said. "Great people to work with, too."

Meloni has yet to decide if he will keep the goatee while reprising Det. Elliot Stabler on the upcoming Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. He reunited with his former SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay last week.

"Truth be told, now we know what we're doing, really," Meloni said of his viral new selfie with Hargitay. "She turns to me, she goes, 'Are you ready to break the Internet?' I go, 'Yeah, sure, OK.'"

Maxxx premieres Tuesday on Hulu.