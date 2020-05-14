Luca Guadagnino is attached to direct a "Scarface" remake at Univerasl. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced Thursday that its Scarface reboot has found a director -- Luca Guadagnino.

Variety first reported the news and the studio later tweeted the story.

The film will be the third version of Scarface. The first, in 1932, starred Paul Muni as gangster Tony Camonte, and was directed by Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson.

Universal's 1983 remake starred Al Pacino as Tony Montana. Brian De Palma directed the film, famous for its chainsaw torture scene and Pacino's line, "Say hello to my little friend."

Both films depicted the gangster's rise to power and corruption by the life of crime. A video game, Scarface: The World Is Yours, came out in 2006 with Pacino's likeness as Montana.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the new script based on previous drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio. Variety reported the script is set in Los Angeles, a departure from the 1983 film's setting in Miami and the 1932 version's setting in Chicago. The lead character in the new film is said to be an immigrant, as both Tony Camonte and Montana were.

Scarface is not the first remake for Guadagnino. He directed 2018's Suspiria, based on the Dario Argento film, and developed an adaptation of Lord of the Flies.

He directed Call Me By Your Name which was Oscar nominated for Best Picture, Timothee Chalamet's performance and the song "Mystery of Love." It won the Oscar for James Ivory's adapted screenplay.