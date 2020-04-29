April 29 (UPI) -- Jim Parsons appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed the fictional and historical aspects of his new show Hollywood.

The new show, from Ryan Murphy, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they pursue their dreams in Hollywood following World War II.

"This is a look at Hollywood back in the 1940s, the romance age, the classic era. We tell a lot of factual tales but then we start spinning in some fiction," Parsons said about the limited series which hits Netflix on Friday.

"It's about if certain decisions had been made back then how would society or just even Hollywood look different now. How would that have affected the world," Parsons continued.

David Coronswet, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor and Patti LuPone also star in Hollywood.

Parsons also discussed how he has starting painting within the past year following the series finale of The Big Bang Theory.

Parsons paints with acrylics due to being unable to get into any watercolor classes.

"There were only these acrylic classes left which scared me to death. Anything that comes out of a tube like that, I have this odd fear of staining things but also wasting them," Parsons said about using acrylics.

The 47-year-old said displayed two of his pantings to Kimmel which included a painting of a vase and one of his friends walking on the street.