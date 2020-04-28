April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Hollywood.

The streaming service shared the show's opening credits Tuesday ahead of the series premiere Friday.

The opening credits show several characters climbing the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. Jack (David Coronswet) and Archie (Jeremy Pope) and Camille (Laura Harrier) and Claire (Samara Weaving) help each other as they make their perilous journey to the top.

The opening credits end with the characters watching the sun rise from the top of the Hollywood sign.

Hollywood is created by Ryan Murphy and co-stars Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor and Patti LuPone. The series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they pursue their dreams in post-WWII Hollywood.

Netflix previously said the show offers "a unique glimpse inside Hollywood's Golden Age and spotlights the unfair systems and biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day."

Netflix shared first look photos this month of Criss, Pope, Corenswet, Jake Picking, Harrier and Weaving in costume. The streaming service also released a trailer for the series last week.

Murphy is known for creating the series Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Pose. Leslie Grossman gave an update on American Horror Story Season 10 last week, saying the season is "excellent."