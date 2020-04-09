April 9 (UPI) -- Cody competed against Shawn Spears in the first round of the TNT Championship tournament on AEW Dynamite.

Spears tried everything to defeat Cody in the main event on Wednesday with The Chairman positioning a metal guard rail against the ring early on. Spears then Suplexed Cody onto the guard rail before later setting up a table outside the ring.

Spears, back in the ring, countered Cody's Cross Rhodes before tossing The American Nightmare through the table. Cody was somehow able to make it back into the ring before the referee counted to ten.

Cody would mount a comeback and avoided Spears' C4 to deliver two Cross Rhodes in a row. Spears survived the attack with Cody then applying the Figure Four Leglock. Cody was able to keep Spears' shoulders pinned to the mat while using the submission hold, allowing him to win after the referee counted to three.

The TNT Championship will be the fourth title in AEW, along with the AEW World Championship, AEW Women's World Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The tournament will end with a final match at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event which is still scheduled to take place on May 23. Cody has advanced to the semi-finals.

Matt Hardy challenged his rival Chris Jericho to a match at his infamous Hardy compound. Jericho was a guest-commentator for the night.

Hardy addressed Jericho and his group Inner Circle, making fun of each member individually.

"I have a very special offer for you. Accept my invitation. Come to the Hardy compound. Face me in the Elite Deletion!" Hardy said.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee was in action against Lee Johnson. The Exalted One easily took care of Johnson, delivering a Senton followed by a Spinning Discus Lariat for the three count.

The Exalted One was also featured in a video package where he was seen lambasting members of his Dark Order for not wearing a tie.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included professional wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts once again warning Cody about Lance Archer, his protege; Archer defeating Alan Angels; Best Friends defeating AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega and his friend Michael Nakazawa; and Hikaru Shida defeating Dr. Britt Baker in a highly-competitive match.

Baker broke her nose during the bout and was bleeding. Shida got out of Baker's Mandible Claw and delivered a Running Knee to win the match.