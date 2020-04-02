Trending

'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies at 76 from COVID-19 complications
Samuel L. Jackson reads a poem about staying home on 'Kimmel'
Fountains of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus
American AleXa's rise to K-pop warrior 'surreal'
Jim DiBattista drops 144 pounds to win 'The Biggest Loser'
Moments from Miranda Lambert's career
