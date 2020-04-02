April 2 (UPI) -- Cody and Darby Allin joined forces to take on Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears in a Tag Team match in the main event of Dynamite.

Guevara and Spears worked well together on Wednesday despite not taking the match seriously.

Guevara, at one point, used his phone to start vlogging for his YouTube channel before Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes took the phone away at ringside. Allin took advantage of the moment and pushed Guevara into the guardrail.

Spears and Guevara, after gaining control of Allin, started placing bets on who could lift up their opponent in the air the longest. Cody was finally tagged in and cleaned house before he unleashed a Cross-Rhodes onto Guevara.

Allin, after the match turned into a brawl outside the ring, climbed a large pole inside the arena to deliver a Coffin Drop from up high onto Spears and Guevara. Spears, growing frustrated, asked The Spanish God to grab him a chair and got ready to use it on Cody before Allin made the save.

Spears was then able to roll up Allin for a sudden pin, winning the match in the process. Allin was upset at the lost and ended up punching Cody as Dynamite went off the air.

Cody and Spears will be facing off next week in the first round of the TNT Championship tournament. Allin will also be taking on Guevara in the first round. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the inaugural TNT Champion.

Also on Dynamite, Lance Archer made his AEW in-ring debut against Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express. Archer, who is the protege of professional wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, had no issue taking Stunt down as he towered over the smaller grappler.

Archer put his strength on full display, launching Stunt across the ring with a Suplex. The Murder Hawk ended things with his finisher, the Blackout. Archer then threw Stunt into Orange Cassidy and the Gunn Club who were viewing the match from ringside.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee returned with a video package about how he treats the masked members of his group, The Dark Order.

Lee spoke to The Dark Order inside of a board room and grew angry after a member did not refer to him as Mr. Brodie. Another masked member starting yawning with Lee stating that yawning was a sign of weakness.

Mysterious Dark Order members known as No. 8 and No. 9, took on The Natural Nightmares consisting of Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Dustin Rhodes and Marshall defeated The Dark Order which brought out The Exalted One who starred down The Natural Nightmares before he entered the ring. Lee then proceeded to Powerbomb No. 8 as punishment for losing the match.

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega defeating Trent of The Best Friends; Hikaru Shida defeating Anna Jayy; and Chris Jericho gave an interview from his hot tub where he was approached by Matt Hardy's drone known as Vanguard 1.

Jericho tried again to get Vanguard 1 to join the Inner Circle but the drown flew away. It was also announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Jake Hager on April 16 in a No Holds Barred match.