March 26 (UPI) -- Chris Jericho met Matt Hardy face-to-face on AEW Dynamite one week after Hardy sided with The Elite against Jericho's Inner Circle.

The confrontation on Wednesday was bizarre as Hardy returned to his Broken persona. Jericho was first greeted by Hardy's drone Vanguard 1 which flew down to the ring.

Jericho asked Vanguard 1 to join The Inner Circle, but the drone flew away, revealing that Hardy was standing at the top of the arena.

Hardy was then able to teleport to different parts of the arena before arriving inside the ring.

Hardy said that he has chosen to align himself with The Elite because he owed The Young Bucks a favor and wants to protect AEW from The Inner Circle. Hardy also stated that he is now possessed by an ancient entity known as Damascus who is 3,000 years old.

Jericho scoffed at Hardy's claims, stating that he looks like the same person that he has known for 25 years. Jericho asked Hardy to join The Inner Circle but Hardy instead promised to delete the group instead.

Le Champion slapped Hardy but he responded back with a hard punch, sending Jericho to the mat. Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara then came to Jericho's aid but The Elite's Kenny Omega and Cody came to the rescue with steel chairs, sending their rivals packing.

Also on Dynamite, Omega defended his AAA Mega Championship against Guevara. Omega earned the title while competing in Mexican-based, professional wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Guevara fought Omega valiantly, with the grapplers having a highly-competitive match. Guevara survived multiple V-Triggers but was finally defeated with Omega's One-Winged Angel.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee, who leads The Dark Order, was in action against QT Marshall. A video packaged played before the match that featured Lee not allowing Dark Order members to eat at his dinner table until he was finished.

Lee made short work of Marshall and defeated him with a Discus Lariat. Lee had one of his Dark Order minions drop a mask onto the hurt Marshall, which is the group's way of asking others to join their cause.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody defeating Jimmy Havoc; Jake 'The Snake' Roberts once again warning Cody about Lance Archer who will debut next week; Darby Allin defeating Super Bad Kip Sabian; and Jake Hager of The Inner Circle defeating Chico Adams.

Hager was confronted by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after the match. Moxley took out Hager with a Paradigm Shift and then challenged Hager to match for his title backstage.