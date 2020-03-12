March 12 (UPI) -- The feud between The Elite and Chris Jericho's Inner Circle continued on Dynamite as both groups head towards a collision course at Blood & Guts on March 25.

Elite member Cody started things off with a match against the Inner Circle's Ortiz. Cody was joined at ringside by his wife Brandi Rhodes and coach Arn Anderson while Ortiz was joined by his tag team partner Santana.

Professional wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts also made an appearance as he watched the bout from the audience alongside his new client, Lance Archer.

Cody won the match after focusing on Ortiz's legs and applying the Figure-Four submission hold to earn the tap-out victory.

Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle then appeared on the big screen to joke about how they ambushed Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks backstage. Nick Jackson pinned underneath a garage door and was bleeding from the mouth. Cody, AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson attended to Nick Jackson and left in a car to follow Nick Jackson's ambulance.

This turn of events left Omega's partner, AEW World Tag Team Champion Adam Page, without a partner to face Jericho and Guevara in the main event. Dustin Rhodes, the brother of Cody, ended up volunteering.

Page and Dustin Rhodes worked well together and were able to overcome outside interference from other Inner Circle members. The duo won the match after Page nailed Guevara with a Buckshot Lariat for the three count.

The Inner Circle then brutally attacked Page and Dustin Rhodes until Omega -- who has an injury -- ran down to the ring. Jericho took out Omega with a Judas Effect and The Inner Circle then focused on Cody who also arrived onto the scene and was promptly slammed into the entrance ramp.

Jericho and his goons got ready to powerbomb Page off of the entrance stage when Matt Jackson returned to make the save. Matt Jackson and Page have not been getting along in recent weeks which led to Matt Jackson flipping off his fellow Elite member.

Matt Jackson's act led to Jericho recovering and hitting both men with a steel chair before The Inner Circle posed together with their middle fingers out.

AEW also announced the rules for Blood & Guts. The event -- which will be a special edition version of Dynamite -- will feature The Elite and The Inner Circle battling each other in a War Games type match.

Two men will enter a cage for one five-minute round. A new participant will then enter every two minutes. The match officially begins once all ten men have entered the cage. One team must make any opponent submit or surrender in order to win the match.

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose and Bea Priestley defeating Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida before Priestley attacked Rose; The Dark Order further teasing the appearance on their mysterious leader known as The Exalted One; MJF, The Butcher and The Blade defeating Jurassic Express; and Death Triangle which includes Pac, Rey Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., defeating Private Party and Joey Janela in their debut match.