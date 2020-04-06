April 6 (UPI) -- Starz announced Monday that it has greenlit a new drama from producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Jackson will executive produce Black Mafia Family with writer Randy Huggins.

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of the Flenory family in Detroit. The Flenorys began dealing drugs in the late '80s, and used a hip-hop business called BMF Entertainment as a front in the '00s.

The main characters will be Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. A press release describes Demetrius as a charismatic leader, and Terry as a business visionary.

Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television label produced Power for Starz and will produce the spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. He also produces For Life on ABC and previously, The Oath for Crackle.

"I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it's going to be the biggest show on television," Jackson said in the press release. "Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz."

Jackson has been a hip-hop recording artist himself since his 2000 release Power of the Dollar. He has also spoken about selling crack as a youth in the '80s.

Other executive producers for Black Mafia Family include Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson.