Michael Rainey Jr. arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Naturi Naughton has joined "Power" spinoff series "Power Book II: Ghost" along with Michael Rainey Jr. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Naturi Naughton, Michael Rainey Jr. and more have joined the cast of Starz's upcoming Power sequel series, Power Book II: Ghost.

Naughton will be reprising her Power role as Tasha St. Patrick with Rainey as Tariq St. Patrick and Shane Johnson returning as Cooper Saxe.

Other returning stars include Gianni Paolo as Brayden and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington. They join previously announced stars Mary J. Blige and Cliff 'Method Man' Smith.

Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray and LaToya Tonodeo will also be featured.

Power Book II: Ghost, from series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtin '50 Cent' Jackson, takes place days after the Power finale. The sequel series will follow Tariq navigating his new life and wanting to rid himself of his father's legacy amid pressure to save his family.

Starz released a new teaser trailer for the spinoff that introduced all of the returning characters.