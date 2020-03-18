"Vida," starring Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, will return for a third and final season April 26 on Starz. Photo courtesy of Starz

March 18 (UPI) -- Vida, a critically-acclaimed comedy-drama about two Mexican-American sisters, will end after Season 3 on Starz.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that the third and final season will premiere April 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

In an open letter, series creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho reflected on how Vida furthered "Latinx representation" in television and thanked fans for their support.

"This is where the thank-yous begin: Because you championed our delicate and darling little series, we were gifted three beautifully compelling, trailblazing seasons of television. Sincerely, this is why I wanted to personally write this letter, to express that your support has meant everything," Saracho wrote.

"This goodbye is too bittersweet for words," she said. "I'd be lying if I said I'm not sad about not getting back into that magical writers room to keep crafting our story. But after all, I got to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that is rare in this industry. I leave steeped in gratitude."

Saracho confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter.

"The news is out: It is our final season," she wrote.

Vida centers on Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma Hernandez (Mishel Prada), two sisters who move back to their childhood home in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, after their mother's death. Season 3 will follow the pair as they deal with a long-buried family secret.

Season 3 was filmed in Los Angeles and written by an all-Latina writers room. The season was directed by Saracho and Jenée LaMarque.