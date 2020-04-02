April 2 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds discussed the importance of giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic while appearing on Stephen Colbert's remote version of The Late Show.

"I'm not really in the business of telling people what to do necessarily, but I do think it's incumbent upon those who can give back to do so, particularly in a time like this," the actor said on Wednesday.

"People are struggling to pay rent, they're struggling to buy food. And food, I think, is a national security issue. And pretty much treating people in this country with dignity and respect, that's part of the integrity of democracy," he continued.

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to food banks in the United States and Canada along with $400,000 to New York hospitals.

The Deadpool star also spoke about how he is passing the time at home with Lively, their three daughters and Lively's mother.

"She doesn't know it, but she's actually emergency food if this gets real," Reynolds joked about his mother-in-law.

Reynolds also mentioned that he is totally fine being the only male inside his home.

"I do not miss masculine company at all. Really most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise so it's fine. I like just being here with girls. I like doing girls stuff," he continued.