March 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Kingdom Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the South Korean series Wednesday featuring Ju Ji-hoon as Crown Prince Lee Chang.

The preview shows the prince (Ju) contend with the growing zombie threat and the treacherous Cho family. Seo-bi (Bae Doona), meanwhile, is seen searching for a cure for the zombie virus.

"Some will fall. Some will rise. Blood will spill," the tagline reads.

Ryu Seung-ryong co-stars as Cho Hak-ju, with Kim Sung-kyu as Yeong-shin.

Netflix shared a bloody group poster and character posters for the season earlier this week.

Kingdom is based on the webcomic series The Land of the Gods by Kim Eun-hee. The series originally premiered in January 2019.

Season 3 starts streaming March 13.