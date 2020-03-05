Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen (L) discussed Miles and Luna, her son and daughter with John Legend (R), and her approach to parenting in the spring-summer issue of Glamour U.K. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen says she's raising her son, Miles, to support women and be the "ultimate feminist."

The 34-year-old model and television personality discussed her children and her approach to parenting in the spring-summer issue of Glamour U.K. magazine.

Teigen has two kids, Miles, 21 months, and daughter Luna, 3, with her husband, singer John Legend. Teigen praised Legend as a father, and shared their progressive attitude to raising their children.

"He is an amazing father for a girl who's becoming a woman in this day and age, because we have a firm belief she is going to take ownership of her body," Teigen said of Legend and Luna. "And we're going to talk to [the kids] the best we can, whether that's sex, drugs..."

"We are going to talk to her the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don't really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don't have that taboo that goes along with saying the word 'penis' or 'vagina,' it's silly," she added. "And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. you have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future."

Teigen and Legend give their kids room to discover themselves and their interests. Teigen said Luna is presently in a "girlie" phase where she interested in makeup.

"Luna love make-up; she loves being 'girlie', whatever that means now," Teigen said of her daughter. "She likes wearing princess dresses and lipstick. If she wants to wear lipstick every now and then and that makes her happy, I say 'go for it!' Just figure out you and we will figure you out together."

Teigen shared new photos of Luna and Miles on Instagram last week that shows the pair playing on a playground.

"growing too faaaaaast, both of you!!!" she captioned the post.

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013. On A Little Late with Lilly Singh in December, Legend gave his unheard version of Teigen's tweets, including a story about a spa date where Teigen said Legend left their couples treatment.