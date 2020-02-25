Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Elite Season 3.

The streaming service shared key art for the new season of the Spanish series Tuesday.

The poster shows the Elite cast and the show's title in red and dripping blood. The season has the tagline "'Til death do us part."

Elite stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso and Danna Paola. Season 3 will feature two new cast members, Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo.

Season 3 starts streaming March 13. Netflix shared the premiere date last week alongside a teaser featuring the cast. The series was renewed for Season 3 in October.

Elite follows students at the fictional exclusive private school Las Encinas. The show premiered on Netflix in 2018 and started streaming its second season in September.