Feb. 25 (UPI) -- New Voice coach Nick Jonas says joining the series is a "dream come true."

The 27-year-old singer and actor discussed the NBC reality competition and rival coach Blake Shelton during Tuesday's episode of Today following his first night on The Voice.

The Voice Season 18 premiered Monday and features Jonas, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as coaches. Jonas said he watched the premiere with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and his brother Kevin Jonas and his family.

"It was incredible," Jonas said of his debut. "I actually got to watch with my nieces, my brother and his wife, my wife as well. What a great night."

"It's just such a fun show, as you well know," he added. "To be part of that coaching panel is kind of a dream come true."

Jonas said he's bringing his competitive spirit to The Voice this season.

"When you grow up with brothers, it's part of your DNA. This is especially intense, especially with Blake," he said before teasing Shelton. "Especially with Blake because he hasn't won in so long."

During The Voice Season 18 premiere, Jonas joined contestant Tate Brusa to sing Ed Sheeran's song "Perfect." Brusa joined Jonas' team after both Jonas and Shelton tried to recruit him.

Jonas announced in October that he would be joining The Voice. Shelton, who previously had a rivalry with former Voice coach Adam Levine, razzed Jonas during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December.