Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Cody faced off against his rival MJF's bodyguard Wardlow in AEW's first-ever Steel Cage match on Dynamite.

The main event on Wednesday, the bout was also Wardlow's in-ring debut and the final task Cody had to complete in order to face MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Feb. 29. The steel cage trapped both men inside the ring with Cody and Wardlow needing to score a pinfall of submission to win the match.

The imposing and strong Wardlow was able to easily toss Cody around the structure, causing The American Nightmare to bleed from the top of his head after being slammed into the cage.

Cody kept fighting through the pain, however, and took the fight to Wardlow. Cody was thrown into the cage door, breaking it open. MJF, who was ringside, came near his rival but Cody's coach Arn Anderson slammed the door into MJF.

MJF would later give his Dynamite Diamond Ring to Wardlow to use against Cody but Cody retaliated by hitting Wardlow below the belt. MJF then started to climb the cage with Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes stopping him by using a steel chair. MJF got into Brandi Rhodes' face but Anderson arrived to throw him into the ringside barrier.

Cody won the hard-fought battle after he climbed to the top of the cage and performed a Moonsault onto Wardlow for the three count, earning his match against MJF at Revolution.

WHAT.A.MOONSAULT!@CodyRhodes puts it all on the line for a match against @The_MJF at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/r73idpBuOL— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 20, 2020

Also on Dynamite, a Tag Team Battle Royal was held to determine who will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution. The Battle Royal featured all of the top teams in the company including The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends, Private Party, The Dark Order, Ortiz and Santana and SCU, among others.

A team was eliminated after both members had been tossed over the top rope with both feet touching the floor.

Key moments included John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order distracting SCU by asking where their partner Christopher Daniels was and that their mysterious leader The Exalted One would be coming soon and Orange Cassidy saving Trent of The Best Friends from elimination.

The match came down to Santana and Ortiz against Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks. Jackson, despite being outnumbered and having to also deal with Santana and Ortiz's Inner Circle partner Sammy Guevara, was able to win the match.

Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix in a highly-competitive match.

The Lucha Bros. gained an advantage after Page inadvertently hit Omega with his Buckshot Lariat. Pentagon Jr. nailed Omega with the Penta-Driver but the champ somehow kicked out at two.

Omega and Page were able to recover and performed the Buckshot Lariat-V-trigger combo on Fenix for the three count. Omega and Page will be defending their titles next against The Young Bucks at Revolution, setting up an epic clash between four members of The Elite.

Other moments from Dynamite included Kris Statlander defeating Shanna; newly crowned AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose gloating about her victory before she was confronted by Statlander and Big Swole; and Jon Moxley defeating AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's hired hitman Jeff Cobb.

Jericho and members of The Inner Circle attacked Moxley after the match but he received help from Dustin Rhodes and a returning Darby Allin who used his skateboard to punish The Inner Circle.