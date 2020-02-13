Feb. 13 (UPI) -- AEW Dynamite featured the crowning of a new champion as Riho defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose.

The highly competitive bout on Wednesday was a battle between power and speed. Riho was able to escape a number of Rose's attacks but The Native Beast was still able to toss around the champion with ease.

Riho would not give up, constantly kicking out of devastating moves such as an Avalanche Death Valley Driver. Riho would keep fighting back, hitting multiple foot stomps from the top rope onto Rose.

Rose eventually ended things by taking Riho out with a Spear followed by a Powerbomb for the victory, making her the new AEW Women's World Champion. Riho was the inaugural Women's World Champion for AEW.

Also on Dynamite, the No. 1 contender for Chris Jericho's World Championship Jon Moxley took on Santana of the Inner Circle in the main event. Santana was looking for revenge after Moxley injured his eye last week, forcing him to wear an eye patch just like Moxley.

Jericho, earlier in the night, announced that he had hired a bounty hunter to take out Moxley, professional wrestling star Jeff Cobb. Jericho and his Inner Circle crew watched the main event from a vip area.

Moxley and Santana brawled throughout the crowd before the match officially started. Santana seemed poised to win the hard-hitting match when his partner Otiz spit alcohol into Moxley's good eye. This allowed Santana to nail his rival with a Frog Splash but Moxley survived.

Moxley won the match after he attacked Santana's bad eye and then delivered a Paradigm Shift for the three count. The Inner Circle then quickly entered the ring and beat down Moxley with Jericho hitting his future opponent with the Judas Effect.

Cobb would also join in on the fight and performed Tour of the Islands on Moxley as Dynamite went off the air. Jericho defends his AEW World Championship against Moxley on Feb. 29 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Cobb will be facing Moxley next week.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defended their titles against former champs Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian of SCU. The Dark Order, before the match started, declared that their mysterious leader known as The Exalted One was coming soon.

SCU member Christopher Daniels, who The Dark Order has tried to recruit in recent weeks, left the ringside area to investigate what was going on backstage.

SCU started the match determined to win back their titles. Sky and Kazarian did a great job of keeping Omega away from tagging in his partner Page.

Page, once he was finally tagged in, was able to momentarily take on SCU by himself. Page and Omega won the match by performing the Buckshot Lariat, V-Trigger combo on Kazarian for the three count. Page celebrated the victory by drinking a beer that was given to him by a fan.

The Dark Order would arrive to attack SCU with Daniels nowhere in sight but the team received support in the form of Best Friends and The Young Bucks. The Dark Order also received backup in the form of The Hybrid2 and The Butcher and The Blade which resulted in a massive brawl. The fight ended with The Dark Order retreating.

Other moments from Dynamite included Dustin Rhodes defeating Sammy Guevara and then challenging Jake Hager to his first AEW match at Revolution; and MJF defeating Jungle Boy with help from Wardlow.