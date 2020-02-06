Feb. 6 (UPI) -- MJF whipped Cody 10 times with a belt on Dynamite, the first of three stipulations Cody must complete in order to earn a match against his rival at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Feb. 29.

MJF performed the violent deed in Dynamite's final segment on Wednesday. If Cody could not withstand the pain, his match against MJF would be canceled. The American Nightmare must also not touch MJF until Revolution and will have to face his bodyguard Wardlow in a steel cage match in two weeks.

Cody, after the third lash, fell down to the ground in pain. The grappler's coach Arn Anderson came down to the ring to try and motivate Cody to keep pushing through the pain. Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes, his Elite teammates The Young Bucks and his wife Brandi Rhodes also all came down to the ring to offer moral support.

Cody's back became red and was covered in welts. Wardlow also delivered perhaps the hardest lashing of the night which caused Cody to bleed. MJF then used the belt to whip Cody's chest for the final lashing.

MJF, before leaving, then kicked Cody below the belt for good measure before he and Wardlow exited through the audience.

Also on Dynamite, the No. 1 contender for Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship Jon Moxley took on Ortiz of Jericho's Inner Circle. Moxley was still wearing an eye patch due to Jericho poking his eye out weeks ago with a spike.

Ortiz was joined at ringside by his tag team partner Santana while Jericho and his other Inner Circle members Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager gave guest commentary.

Moxley ended the competitive match by nailing Ortiz with the Paradigm Shift for the three count. Moxley then got revenge on Jericho by taking out one of Santana's eyes by using the car keys to Jericho's Ford GT.

Santana, afterwards, then challenged Moxley to a match that will take place next week on Dynamite.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page teamed up with their fellow Elite members The Young Bucks to take on The Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade.

The Elite, despite working well together at first, started to falter once Page refused to tag in one of the Young Bucks after he had hurt his knee. This allowed The Lucha Bros. to take out Page and secure the victory.

The Young Bucks argued with Page inside the ring afterwards with Omega needing to separate everyone. Page left the ring and started drinking beer.

Other moments from Dynamite included SCU defeating Best Friends with Orange Cassidy before both groups were attacked by The Dark Order; Yuka Sakazaki defeating Dr. Britt Baker in her Dynamite debut before Baker viciously attacked Sakazaki which caused a tooth to fall out; Pac getting Omega to agree to a match after Pac had Nyla Rose attack AEW Women's World Champion Riho; and Kip Sabian with his girlfriend Penelope Ford defeating Joey Janela.