Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jon Moxley confronted AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle twice on AEW Dynamite, resulting in massive brawls.

Moxley, who is the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship, must wear an eye patch now after Jericho stabbed him in the eye with a spike. Moxley called out his rival and promised to take the title away from him at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Feb. 29.

It's official. Chicago, are you ready?! #AEWRevolution is not too far away! Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p! pic.twitter.com/DEDAbfMDzE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 30, 2020

Le Champion then arrived onto the scene and mocked Moxley and the Cleveland crowd. He then received backup from his Inner Circle teammates Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz.

Santana and Ortiz brought extra backup from their hometown of New York City, resulting in a ten-on-one situation. Moxley didn't care about the odds and said that the Cleveland crowd was all the backup that he needed.

Moxley went up the entrance ramp and quickly disposed of Ortiz with a DDT before he charged into the crowded group of enemies. Referees and security broke up the brawl as Moxley exited through the audience.

Jericho, in the main event, teamed up with Santana and Ortiz to take on Darby Allin and Private Party in a Six Man Tag Team match.

The Inner Circle would withstand the fast-paced offense of Allin and Private Party and focused on Private Party member Isiah Kassidy. Allin was tagged in and took out everyone in Inner Circle including Hager who was ringside with a Coffin Drop.

Marq Quen of Private Party nearly won the match after he hit Jericho with a top rope Senton. Jericho then went up against Kassidy and nailed him with a sudden Judas Effect for the three count.

The Inner Circle then celebrated and decided to attack their opponents, using Allin's skateboard as a weapon.Moxley then came out again with a baseball bat and went after The Inner Circle until they retreated as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, The Young Bucks took on The Butcher and The Blade who were seen being handed an envelope full of money from MJF. The Young Bucks had embarrassed MJF last week when they tossed him into a pool.

The Young Bucks won the match after attacking The Butcher with a Superkick Party and then delivering a Meltzer Driver to Blade for the three count.

The Butcher and The Blade attempted to assault The Young Bucks after the match but they were saved by their fellow Elite teammates, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. Omega delivered a V-Trigger to The Butcher while Page made Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks hold his beer while he attacked The Blade with a Buckshot Lariat.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included Nyla Rose defeating Big Swole; Cody defeating Kip Sabian despite interference from Sabian's girlfriend Penelope Ford; Dr. Britt Baker once again verbally assaulting the announce team and AEW Women's Champion Riho; and SCU who wore Kobe Bryant jerseys on the way to the ring defeating Hybrid2.