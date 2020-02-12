Dave Annable (R) with Odette Annable. Dave Annable will be a guest star on NBC's "This is Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Dave Annable will be featured on NBC drama This is Us in a guest-starring role.

Annable will appear in an upcoming Season 4 episode as Kirby, an acting teacher for Justin Hartley's Kevin.

The actor previously starred in Red Band Society with This is Us star Mandy Moore. The Fox medical drama only lasted one season and featured Moore as the fiancee of Annable's character.

Annable has also appeared in 666 Park Avenue, Heartbeat, The Mick and Yellowstone.

NBC, in May, renewed This is Us for three seasons which will keep the show on the air through Season 6.