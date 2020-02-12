Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to star in Marvel's upcoming "Loki" series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw has singed on to star in Marvel's upcoming Dinsey+ series Loki, which will feature Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the god of mischief.

Mbatha-Raw's role in the series is being kept under wraps.

The actress joins a cast that also includes Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino.

Loki, set to arrive for the Disney+ streaming service in 2021, will follow Hiddleston's character as he travels to key moments in human history following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) created the series and is writing the screenplay along with executive producing.

Marvel released a brief teaser for the series during Super Bowl LIV alongside footage from other upcoming Marvel shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision.

Mbatha-Raw recently starred in Apple series The Morning Show. She has also appeared in Black Mirror and films A Wrinkle in Time and the live-action Beauty and the Beast.