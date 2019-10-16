Dave and Odette Annable split after 9 years of marriage

Dave Annable (R) and Odette Annable announced their separation days after their wedding anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Dave Annabel and Odette Annable are calling it quits.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that the 40-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress have separated after nine years of marriage.

The news comes just days after Annable and Odette Annable's wedding anniversary, Oct. 10. The pair are parents to 4-year-old daughter Charlie Mae.

"It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time," Annable and Odette Annabel said in a statement to E! News.

"Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time," the pair added.

Odette Annable had posted a photo in September from a mother-daughter outing with Charlie.

"I only cried 3 times. My gosh, what a sweet movie. I took Charlie on a date to see a screening of @abominablemovie and it was a perfect afternoon," she wrote.

Annable and Odette Annable played love interests in the final season of Brothers & Sisters. Annable played Justin Walker throughout the show's five-season run on ABC.

Annable is also known for portraying Dr. Ian Harris on What/If. Odette Annable played Dr. Jessica Adams on House and Samantha Arias, aka Reign, on Supergirl.