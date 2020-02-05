Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Paul Reubens reminisced about classic sketches he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live while promoting the 35th anniversary of Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

The comedian, on Tuesday, gave flashbacks of when he appeared as Pee-wee Herman on the talk show and was inserted into an old educational film.

Reubens and Kimmel then presented footage of when Pee-wee was inserted into an episode of America's Got Talent where he threw knives blindfolded towards a trio of babies.

Reubens then moved forward in time and fondly remembered cutting Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo's tie -- which had not happened yet.

The 67-year-old actor is celebrating the 35th anniversary of 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure by embarking on a North American tour.

Reubens will be presenting special screenings of the film which will be followed up by behind-the-scenes stories in 20 cities.