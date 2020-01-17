Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Al Pacino took questions from fans walking on Hollywood Boulevard on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Pacino, on Thursday, was asked if he would rather do business with Tony Montana, who he played in Scarface or Michael Corleone who he played in The Godfather. The actor said he would take Tony any day.

The 79-year-old was also asked what Robert De Niro smells like.

"I hug him a lot. He always smells fresh," he said.

Pacino, when asked who was the best kisser from any of his movies or television shows, mentioned Michelle Pfeiffer who starred alongside him in Scarface and Frankie and Johnny.

"I haven't kissed many," the Hollywood icon said before referencing Pfeiffer. "I have to really think about it but she's the one that comes to mind."

Pacino also praised Adam Sandler and said that he wishes he could have kissed the comedian.

"I love him," Pacino said. "He's turning out to be such a great actor."

Pacino will next be seen in Amazon series Hunters where he portrays a Holocaust survivor who leads a group of Nazi hunters living in New York City in the 1970s. The show premieres on Feb. 21.