Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston is gearing up for the new Disney+ series Loki.

The 38-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes video Monday on Instagram of his training for the live-action show.

The video shows Hiddleston rehearsing an action scene. The actor leaps into the air with the help of wires but ends by falling on his face.

"Prep is going really well. #Loki," he joked in the caption.

Hiddleston plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most recently appeared in the film Avengers: Endgame. He said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September that the Loki series will answer fan questions about his character.

"Two questions I have been asked, is Loki really dead and what is Loki doing with that cube?" Hiddleston said, referencing plot points in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. "The series will answer both of those questions."

Disney+ is developing other new series based on Marvel characters. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will star in WandaVision.

In addition, Hiddleston will voice Loki in the Disney+ series What If...? The show is an animated series that explores what would happen if major moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened differently.