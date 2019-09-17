Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that his upcoming Loki series on Disney+ will answer questions fans have about his villainous Marvel character.

"Two questions I have been asked, is Loki really dead and what is Loki doing with that cube?" Hiddleston said on Monday about what fans come up to ask him following the release of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"This series will answer both of those questions," Hiddleston said before declining to comment on whether or not the series would deal with time travel.

Hiddleston's Loki seemingly died at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, but a past version of himself showed up in Endgame and stole the powerful, cube-like Tesseract.

Disney's Loki series will appear on the company's Disney+ streaming service in Spring 2021. The service will also include other Marvel shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision and Hawkeye, among others.

Hiddleston has made his Broadway debut with a revival of Betrayal. The actor also discussed with Colbert the difference between portraying a fight scene on stage and on film.

"On film it's all about angles when you're fighting," he said, before describing how he once had Thor star Chris Hemsworth actually hit him in the face while filming the first Avengers in order to better sell the conflict.

"I went down like a stone," Hiddleston said. "On stage when you're doing a fight, you have to do it every night for a 100 performances. I think if I was being hit in the face by Chris Hemsworth day after day, I don't know if I would be able to manage that."