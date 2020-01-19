Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell and Josh Gad -- who voice characters in the Frozen franchise -- and Hamilton alumni Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. have joined the vocal cast of the Apple TV+ cartoon, Central Park.

The animated musical comedy is expected to debut this summer.

About a family who lives in the titular green space in New York City, it will also feature the voice talents of Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.

"Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos," a synopsis said.

Streaming service Apple TV+ launched in November and is the home of the original shows Dickinson, Servant, See, The Morning Show and For All Mankind.