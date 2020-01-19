Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed an overall deal to develop, produce and star in projects for Apple TV+.

"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," Louis-Dreyfus said in a press release. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."

Louis-Dreyfus, 59, has won eight Emmy Awards and is a recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

She will soon be seen opposite Will Ferrell in Downhill, a remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure.

Streaming service Apple TV+ launched in November and is the home of the original shows Dickinson, Servant, See, The Morning Show and For All Mankind.