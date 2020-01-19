Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The first three episodes of the thriller Defending Jacob will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ April 24.

The adaptation of William Landay's 2012 novel stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey.

Set in a small Massachusetts town, the show is about an assistant district attorney "torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son," a press release said.

It was created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback whose credits include The Art of Racing in the Rain and Outlaw King.

Streaming service Apple TV+ launched in November and is the home of the original shows Dickinson, Servant, See, The Morning Show and For All Mankind.