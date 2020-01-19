Trending

Trending Stories

Bar Refaeli gives birth to baby No. 3
Bar Refaeli gives birth to baby No. 3
Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler trained on the job for '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler trained on the job for '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Jeffrey Epstein docu-series, Lorena Bobbit biopic in the works at Lifetime
Jeffrey Epstein docu-series, Lorena Bobbit biopic in the works at Lifetime
Martha Stewart: Chip Gaines 'made up' story about TIME 100 encounter
Martha Stewart: Chip Gaines 'made up' story about TIME 100 encounter
Freeform renews 'Grown-ish' for Season 4
Freeform renews 'Grown-ish' for Season 4

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2020 Critics' Choice red carpet
Moments from the 2020 Critics' Choice red carpet
 
Back to Article
/