Real-life twins Raechelle and Karina Banno are to star in the Ruby Landry TV movie franchise. Photo courtesy Lifetime

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Lifetime said it is working on a series of five TV movies based on V.C. Andrews' Ruby Landry novels.

The project follows the cable network's highly rated adaptations of Andrews' Casteel Family books. That franchise starred Annalise Basso and Jason Priestley.

Ruby -- the first chapter in the Landry series -- takes place in Louisiana.

Gail Harvey is to begin directing it this month, and real-life twins Raechelle and Karina Banno will lead the cast as characters Ruby and Giselle.

"Watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine, Ruby Landry is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother's death often creep into Ruby's mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul's parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away," a synopsis said.

Additional casting is underway for Ruby and the other films in the series -- Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters, Hidden Jewel and Tarnished Gold.