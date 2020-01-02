Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Superhero drama Raising Dion will return for a second season.

Netflix announced in a tweet Thursday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

"I HAVE SOME NEWS FRIENDS!! #RaisingDIon has officially been renewed for a second season, with production set to begin this year!!!" the post reads.

Raising Dion is based on the Dennis Liu comic book and short film of the same name. The series follows Dion (Ja'Siah Young), a young boy who begins to show superhuman abilities after the death of his father (Michael B. Jordan).

Alisha Wainwright co-stars as Dion's mom, Nicole Reese, with Jazmyn Simon as Nicole's sister, Kat, Sammi Haney as Dion's classmate and best friend, Esperanza Jimenez, and Jason Ritter as Dion's godfather, Pat Rollins.

Raising Dion premiered on Netflix in October and appeared on the streaming service's list of most-watched series of 2019.

Carol Barbee created the TV adaptation and will return as showrunner in Season 2. Jordan, Liu, Kenny Goodman and Kim Roth serve as executive producers.