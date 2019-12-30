The cast of "Stranger Things" left to right, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp. The series is Netflix's most popular series of 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Murder Mystery," starring Jennifer Aniston (L) and Adam Sandler was Netflix's most popular release of 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Murder Mystery, a comedy film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, topped Netflix's list of its most popular releases in 2019, the streaming service announced Monday.

Stranger Things Season 3 came in second followed by 6 Underground; The Incredibles 2; The Irishman; The Witcher; Triple Frontier; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Umbrella Academy; and The Highwaymen.

Netflix said that the lists are ranked based on accounts that choose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days on Netflix. The company incorporated viewing predictions for titles released in December.

Stranger Things Season 3 topped the most popular series of 2019 followed by The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Dead to Me, You Season 2, When They See Us, Unbelievable, Sex Education, 13 Reasons Why Season 3 and Raising Dion.

Murder Mystery was also deemed the No. 1 most popular movie release for the year followed by 6 Underground; The Incredibles 2; The Irishman; Triple Frontier; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Highwaymen; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2; and Secret Obsession.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Our Planet, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, HOMECOMING: A film by Beyonce, Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Abducted in Plain Sight, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, The Family, Street Food and Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up were listed, in order, as the most popular documentary releases of the year.