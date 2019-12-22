Actress Eve Plumb will star in an HGTV program called "Generation Renovation" on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Brady Bunch alum Eve Plumb -- who is also a painter and expert home renovator -- will star in Generation Renovation, a television pilot airing on HGTV Tuesday.

The show will co-star Plumb's husband Ken Pace and Restored presenter Brett Waterman.

Plumb was recently seen, along with her former sitcom cast-mates, in the cable network's docu-series, A Very Brady Renovation.

"You know me from TV and film, and, of course, as Jan Brady from The Brady Bunch," Plumb said in a press release. "Most people don't know that I love older homes, was on a design review board and have redone more than 10 homes of my own over the years. I loved working on the replication of the Brady Bunch house with my TV siblings in A Very Brady Renovation and can't wait for viewers to see the work that Brett, Ken and I do in Generation Renovation."