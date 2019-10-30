'Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition' to air on Dec. 16

The stars of "The Brady Bunch" recently reunited for the docu-series "A Very Brady Renovation." A holiday special is set to air on Dec. 16. Photo courtesy of HGTV

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- HGTV said it plans to air a special called A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition on Dec. 16.

The Pioneer Woman, and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV's Hidden Potential, as they team up with the former cast of The Brady Bunch to create 1970s-inspired treats and retro, do-it-yourself decorations. The program will feature Food Network's Ree Drummond, star of, and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV's, as they team up with the former cast ofto create 1970s-inspired treats and retro, do-it-yourself decorations.

"We have remarkable star experts across every area of lifestyle content, so of course we're inviting Food Network star Ree Drummond to HGTV's Brady holiday episode," HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. "Along with Jasmine Roth and the Brady siblings, we've assembled a dream team to create the ultimate holiday programming event."

The show will be taped at the Los Angeles house that the actors

in the recent docu-series,

.

Along with a crew of professionals, the stars

The comedy about a blended family with six kids initially aired 1969-74 and remains popular in reruns. The original show was also followed by several TV movies, reunion specials and spin-offs.