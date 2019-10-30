'Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition' to air on Dec. 16

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- HGTV said it plans to air a special called A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition on Dec. 16.The program will feature Food Network's Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV's Hidden Potential, as they team up with the former cast of The Brady Bunch to create 1970s-inspired treats and retro, do-it-yourself decorations.
"We have remarkable star experts across every area of lifestyle content, so of course we're inviting Food Network star Ree Drummond to HGTV's Brady holiday episode," HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. "Along with Jasmine Roth and the Brady siblings, we've assembled a dream team to create the ultimate holiday programming event."
The show will be taped at the Los Angeles house that the actors worked on in the recent docu-series, A Very Brady Renovation. Along with a crew of professionals, the stars made the inside of a house used for exteriors on The Brady Bunch look like the faux interior that was created in a film studio.
The comedy about a blended family with six kids initially aired 1969-74 and remains popular in reruns. The original show was also followed by several TV movies, reunion specials and spin-offs.