Zoe Kravitz reflects on lost loves in 'High Fidelity' trailer

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Hulu has released a trailer for its new romantic comedy series, High Fidelity.

Friday's 90-second preview shows Zoe Kravitz, 31, as a Brooklyn record-store owner working, hanging with her friends and reflecting on her past relationships.

Also featuring Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, the series was inspired by Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and a 2000 film starring John Cusack, Jack Black, Iben Hjejleand, and Kravitz's real-life mother, Lisa Bonet.

High Fidelity is slated to debut on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.

Kravitz is best known for her roles in Big Little Lies and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.