Laura Fraser, Anjli Mohindra to guest star on 'Doctor Who' Season 12

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Laura Fraser and Anjli Mohindra are set to guest star on Doctor Who Season 12 which will premiere on BBC One and BBC America on New Year's Day.

Fraser, known for starring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, will appear in a separate episode from Mohindra.

Details about their Doctor Who characters are being kept under wraps.

Mohindra, known for appearing in Bodyguard, previously portrayed the villainous Rani Chandra in Doctor Who spinoff The Sarah Jane Adventures. She will be featured as a different character in Season 12.

Doctor Who Season 12 will once again feature Jodie Whitaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. A trailer for the new episodes features the Doctor dealing with a crisis alongside Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Graham O'Brien (Bradley Walsh).

"As a huge fan of the last series, it's a bit of a dream come true getting to work opposite Jodie, Mandip, Tosin and of course after all these years, to work with Bradley again! There's something undeniably special about Jodie's Doctor, and to be bringing some terror to the joint was rather fun indeed," Mohindra said in a statement.

"I love this episode and couldn't resit playing such an intense character. I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show," Fraser said.