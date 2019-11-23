Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry to guest star on 'Doctor Who'

Jodie Whittaker attends the premiere of "The Two Faces of January" in London in 2014. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Comedians Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry are set to guest star on the 2020 season premiere of the British sci-fi series Doctor Who.

The BBC announced the actors' casting Friday, but did not reveal details about the characters they will play.

This will be Jodie Whittaker's second season playing the titular Time Lord. Also returning for the new season are Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh.

"Short of being picked for a British space exploration program and I readily concede that I'm past the age where I'd be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) -- then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement," Fry said in a press release.

"It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long [hiding behind the sofa type] Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me," Henry added.