Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Brec Bassinger is the latest DC superhero coming to The CW in the first trailer for Stargirl.

The actress portrays Courtney Whitmore in the trailer, a teenager who is dealing with her family moving and the arrival of her new step-father Pat Dugan, portrayed by Luke Wilson.

Courtney's life changes forever when she discovers the powerful Cosmic Staff. The weapon belongs to Dugan who was the sidekick of the late Starman (Joel McHale).

The staff is only supposed to work for Starman, however, it has chosen Courtney as it's next user. Courtney then becomes the heroic Stargirl, much to Dugan's surprise.

"I never thought that there would be another Starman," Dugan says. "Stargirl," Courtney replies.

Stargirl will be coming to The CW and the DC Universe streaming service in spring 2020. New episodes will arrive on DC Universe first before The CW.

Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone also star.