Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said she won't return for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" Season 4 if the show is renewed. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi says she's "retiring" from the MTV series Jersey Shore.

The 32-year-old television personality said on Friday's episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast that she won't return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 if the show is renewed.

"It's definitely a hard decision," Polizzi said. "Okay, you guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."

"I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season four, if there is one," she added.

Polizzi said she's leaving the series to focus on her family. Polizzi married Jionni LaValle in November 2014 and has three children, 7-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic, 5-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie and 6-month-old son Angelo James.

"I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore," Polizzi said. "And I wanna be home with the kids. I don't mind a here and there going to dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."

Polizzi said she has an issue with how she's been portrayed on the series. She also said there's been a lot of drama on the show lately instead of it being a "light-hearted" experience.

"Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing, and just knowing that it's all in good fun," she said. "And lately, it's just like, everything is so serious, and when it comes to our show it's not about like, team this, team that, and fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. That's just not how the show works and that's how it's becoming."

Polizzi gave birth to Angelo in May. She shared a photo Tuesday of her kids wearing matching pajamas.

"MY GIFTS EVERY YEAR," Polizzi captioned the post.

Polizzi came to fame on Jersey Shore, which aired for six seasons from 2010-2012. She returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which completed a third season in November.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Sorrentino celebrated his fourth year of sobriety in an Instagram post Thursday.