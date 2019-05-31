Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi gives birth to son Angelo James

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (L) and Jenni "JWoww" Farley attend the Z100 Jingle Ball concert on December 13, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (L), pictured with Jenni "JWoww" Farley, welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Jionni LaValle. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is a mom of three.

The 31-year-old television personality announced Thursday she welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Jionni LaValle.

Polizzi shared photos and her son's name, Angelo James, on Instagram. The pictures show baby Angelo sleeping.

"Angelo James LaValle 7.5 lbs," Polizzi captioned the post.

Polizzi's Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Cortese were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Perfect little Angelo," Farley wrote, adding three blue heart emojis.

"Aww he's such a little cutie!! Congratulations!!" Giancola added.

"So gorgeous!!!! Love you so much!! CJ can't wait to meet his bestie," Cortese said, referencing her 4-month-old son, Christopher John.

Polizzi and LaValle are also parents to 6-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie. Polizzi told People Angelo was born Thursday and looks similar to Lorenzo.

"So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby," she said. "Jionni and I can't wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!"

Polizzi announced her pregnancy in November and confirmed the next month she was expecting a baby boy. She shared Angelo's name with fans in April ahead of her baby shower.

Polizzi came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore. She returned to star in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is was renewed for a third season in December.