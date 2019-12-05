Dec. 5 (UPI) -- WCW and WWE alum Stacy Keibler is going to be a mom of three.

The 40-year-old former wrestling star announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's expecting her third child with her husband, Jared Pobre, in May.

Keibler and Pobre married in March 2014 and have two children, 5-year-old daughter Ava Grace and 17-month-old son Bodhi Brooks. Keibler shared photos of Ava and Bodhi with balloons reading "1," "2" and "3."

"Taking these pics was a glimpse into what the next few years will be like with a third child - hectic, silly, and so much fun!! I wouldn't have it any other way and we are all super excited for baby number 3!!!" she captioned the post.

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen and actor James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, were among those to congratulate Keibler in the comments.

"Woo hoo!!!! Can't wait to see you all soon and kiss dis bellllllly!!" Teigen wrote.

"Over the moon. Can not wait to meet this little love," Van Der Beek added.

Keibler and Pobre confirmed the news to People.

"Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids," Keibler said. "We live in Jackson Hole, [Wyoming], and it's so nice to just have a little tribe there."

"It's exciting," Pobre added. "I think once we had our second one, we totally got it and understood how to manage."

Keibler shared a family photo on Thanksgiving last week.

"We woke up to a winter wonderland! So grateful for my family," she wrote. "From ours to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!!!"

Keibler was a wrestler for WCW and WWE, and left WWE in 2006. She also competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 2 and has appeared as an actress on How I Met Your Mother, Chuck and Psych.