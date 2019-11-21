Becky Lynch invades WWE NXT, Adam Cole competes in ladder match

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch invaded NXT ahead of Survivor Series on Sunday where all three of WWE's brands will be battling each other to determine which show is the best.

Lynch called out NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler who The Man will be facing at Survivor Series along with Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley in a Triple Threat match.

Rhea Ripley instead arrived onto the scene and challenged Lynch to a match which the champ accepted.

The physical bout came to an abrupt end with the arrival of Baszler and her friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir who beat down Lynch and Ripley.

Lynch would turn things around by kicking Baszler and working together with Ripley to dispose of Duke and Shafir.

NXT Champion Adam Cole faced off against Dominik Dijakovic in a brutal Ladder match in the main event to determine which of their teams would receive an advantage at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday.

Cole and his Undisputed Era teammates consisting of NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will be facing off against Dijakovic, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and an unannounced parter at WarGames. The advantage gives one team the numerical edge when it comes to who gets to enter the WarGames match first.

Dijakovic, who had Choke Slammed Cole into a ladder, seemed poised to win the match after he struck the Undisputed Era leader with a knee strike. The move hurt the towering grappler however as he struggled to climb the ladder.

Cole took advantage of the situation and used the hanging briefcase to hit Dijakovic, which sent him flying back down into another ladder. Cole then won the match and celebrated his victory.

The Undisputed Era started to come out to celebrate also until they were confronted by Smackdown stars such as Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Raw stars The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits also joined in, resulting in a massive brawl.

Raw's Drew McIntyre took out Dijakovic inside the ring who was then Power Bombed by NXT's Keith Lee.

Cole smiled at all the carnage that had taken place before he was Super Kicked by Raw's Seth Rollins. As The Beast Slayer got ready to deliver a Curb Stomp, Ciampa entered and ring and stared down Rollins.

Rollins and Ciampa then started fighting as NXT went off the air.

Other moments from NXT included Matt Riddle defeating Ricochet which was followed by Riddle brawling with his WarGames opponent Finn Balor; O'Reilly and Fish defeating Smackdown's The Revival; NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee defeating Dakota Kai; and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeating The Forgotten Sons.