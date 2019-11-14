WWE NXT: Io Shirai and Mia Yim have brutal ladder match

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Io Shirai and Mia Yim battled it out in a brutal and violent ladder match on WWE NXT to determine which of their teams would gain an advantage at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Nov. 23.

Shirai was representing her team led by NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with Yim representing her team led by Rhea Ripley. Climbing the ladder and grabbing the NXT briefcase would ensure that the winning superstar's team would gain the numerical edge when it comes to who gets to enter the WarGames match first.

Yim, during the main event bout, was given a bloody nose after Shirai Dropkicked the ladder into her face. The Head Baddie in Charge wouldn't give up, however, and received help from Dakota Kai.

Kai Powerbombed Shirai and helped Yim climb back onto the ladder, however, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray made a surprise apperance. Ray dispatched of Kai and threw Yim off the ladder, causing her to crash through another ladder that was situated at ringside.

Ray then helped Shirai climb the ladder, allowing The Evil Genius of the Sky to obtain the briefcase.

Shirai's WarGames teammate Bianca Belair also arrived to celebrate the victory followed by Baszler.The champ acknowledged Ray, signaling that she had joined Baszler's squad.

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley then arrived onto the scene, hitting Baszler from behind with a steel chair. Baszler, after WarGames, will then move onto Survivor Series on Nov. 24 which features Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT. Baszler will be battling Bayley and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match.

Also on NXT, Finn Balor lamented how much NXT had changed for the worst since he last there. He was quickly confronted by Matt Riddle who Balor had assaulted last week.

Riddle sent Balor packing until he had to deal with his WarGames opponents, The Undisputed Era. The Original Bro then received backup in the form of his WarGames teammates, Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee.

Lee sent out a challenge to NXT Champion Adam Cole, however, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong accepted on his behalf. The match was interrupted by a brawl that erupted between The Undisputed Era and Ciampa with Riddle.

Balor would return and took advantage of the chaos to ambush Riddle. Balor ended things by dropkicking Riddle into the steel steps.

Lee would win the match with a Jackhammer but was confronted by The Undisputed Era. Dominik Dijakovic came to rescue and fended off the group from Lee and Ciampa. The Rare Breed then joined Ciampa's team for WarGames with Riddle leaving the squad in order to face Balor at the event.

Other moments from WWE NXT included NXT Cruiserweight Champion successfully defended his title against Angel Garza who had disrespected Rush's wife; Xia Li defeated Aliyah; Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott defeating Bronson Reed; and Damian Priest attacking Killian Dain and Pete Dunne.