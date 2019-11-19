Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Triple H attempted to bring Kevin Owens over to NXT on Raw on a night where the red brand was invaded by both NXT and Smackdown superstars looking for a fight.

Owens was approached by Triple H in the middle of highly-competitive match with Drew McIntyre. The epic bout was declared a no contest due to Triple H's arrival.

Triple H, who heads NXT, mentioned how Owens was a former NXT Champion who really put the black and gold brand on the map when he arrived on Raw to challenge John Cena in 2015. The Game said that Owens belonged on NXT after he had issues with Raw and Smackdown management in the past, most recently with Shane McMahon.

Protecting the ring were a collection of NXT stars. The meeting was ended before Owens could give an answer as members of Raw attacked the NXT bodyguards. NXT Champion Adam Cole and his group The Undisputed Era then entered the ring and beat down Owens, much to Triple H's dismay who was seen arguing with Cole.

Cole and the other NXT grapplers were then sent packing by the arrival of more Raw stars such as United States Champion AJ Styles and his group The O.C.

Owens is a part of the Raw men's team which also includes Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet and McIntyre. They will be battling against an NXT Team yet to be determined and Team Smackdown's Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Braun Strowman, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali at Survivor Series on Sunday.

Orton, in the main event, teamed up with Ricochet to challenge The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Team Championship after original challengers Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were ambushed by a returning AOP.

This match was also interrupted as Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Cesaro and more from Smackdown stormed the ring. NXT also arrived onto the scene and surrounded the ring. Orton, Ricochet and The Viking Raiders tried their best to hold their own with the Viper unleashing a number of RKOs.

Rollins would try to even things out with Raw, bringing with him reinforcements as an all-out war between WWE's three brands erupted. Triple H addressed what was happening backstage and said that he would leave the door wide open on NXT Wednesday if anyone wants to come fight.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeating The IIconics before NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and her friends Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke arrived to attack The IIconics; Humberto Carrillo defeating Karl Anderson; Bobby Lashley defeated No Way Jose with his girlfriend Lana stating that she sent Rusev divorce papers; Rollins defeating Andrade by disqualification after Smackdown's Lucha House Party disrupted the match; Buddy Murphy defeating Akira Tozawa; Erick Rowan defeating Alex Malcom; and Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka defeating Natalya.

Rey Mysterio also made an appearance and accepted Paul Heyman's terms to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series in a No Holds Barred match.