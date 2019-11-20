Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Professional wrestler Ember Moon announced on WWE Backstage that she will be out indefinitely with an Achilles injury.

Moon appeared on the talk show Tuesday as a special guest and was wearing a foot brace on her right foot.

"I basically ruptured my Achilles and tore it in half. Tore it off the bone," she said on the program.

Moon said that there is no timetable for her return to in-ring action and that she has seen multiple doctors.

The grappler was last seen on Raw in September taking on Lacey Evans. Moon's last high-profile match was against Bayley for the Smackdown Women's Championship at SummerSlam in August.

Moon is a former NXT Women's Champion who first appeared on Raw in April 2018 following WrestleMania 34.