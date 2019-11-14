Dule Hill will voice the character Mr. Manny on Friday's episode of "Muppet Babies." Photo courtesy of Disney Junior

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The West Wing, Psych and Suits alum Dule Hill will be heard as the character Mr. Manny in Friday's episode of Disney Junior's animated series Muppet Babies.

Mr. Manny fills in for Miss Nanny -- the care-taker of toddler versions of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Summer Penguin and Animal -- when she leaves the playroom to run an errand.

Jenny Slate regularly voices the character of Miss Nanny, but is only seen from the waist-down.

Disney released a photo showing Mr. Manny will be depicted in a similar fashion, with only his blue pants, purple, long-sleeved shirt, Argyle sweater vest, necktie and hands visible.

The titular creatures are all sitting attentively at a table and looking up at Mr. Manny in the image.

A trailer shows the Muppets greeting their new babysitter at the door and appearing surprised he is a man. Only his hands, sweater, pants, green-and-white, striped socks and wing-tip shoes can be seen.

The show is a reboot of a popular cartoon that ran 1984-91. The new version debuted in 2018.