Nickelodeon will produce original animated films and series for Netflix featuring new and existing characters. Netflix Photo by Atelier_A/ Shutterstock.com

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Children's television network Nickelodeon and streaming service Netflix have signed a multi-year deal to create new originals.

Netflix confirmed in a press release Wednesday that Nickelodeon will produce original animated films and series featuring new and existing characters.

"Nickelodeon has generated scores of character that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit," Netflix VP of original animation Melissa Cobb said.

"We're thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience at Netflix," she added.

Nickelodeon has previously brought the animated specials Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus to Netflix, and is working on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"Nickelodeon's next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal," Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins said.

"The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can't wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world," he added.

Netflix will release a number of animated projects before the year's end, including the family movie Klaus, premiering Nov. 15, and the adult film I Lost My Body, debuting Nov. 22.

News of the Nickelodeon and Netflix deal follows the launch of the Disney+ streaming service last week.