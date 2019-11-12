WWE Raw: Seth Rollins battles United Kingdom Champion Walter

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The NXT takeover of Raw continued with Seth Rollins taking on WWE United Kingdom Champion Walter who hails from NXT U.K.

Walter arrived onto the scene with his group Imperium after Rollins issued an open challenge. Walter was on hand as Raw took place from Manchester, England.

Rollins was able to survive against Walter's impressive strength and was able to bring down the towering grappler.

The Beastslayer, after getting the bout under control, signaled that he was going to deliver the Curb Stomp when Imperium members Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel entered the ring and attacked Rollins, ending the bout in a disqualification.

Rollins received help from fellow Raw stars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits and Kevin Owens. The brawl that ensued led to a Eight-Man Tag Team match between the two squads.

Walter brutalized Rollins with a powerful Drop Kick followed by a Powerbomb. Rollins got back into the bout by delivering a Suplex to Walter from the top rope before finally being able to tag in Owens.

Ford would take out Walter outside the ring with a high-flying attack. Owens then delivered a Stunner to Barthel with Rollins hitting Wolfe with the Curb Stomp to earn the hard-fought victory for Raw.

Survivor Series on Nov. 24 will feature Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT. Rollins is leading the Raw's men team which also includes Owens, Randy Orton, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre.

Also on Raw, Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch teamed up to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Lynch was a replacement for Natalya who was absent from Raw.

The formidable pairing of Lynch and Flair dominated the match, however, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made a surprise appearance and distracted Lynch from the ring apron.

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley then appeared and attacked Baszler. The distraction was enough for Asuka to pin Lynch for the victory. As Lynch talked trash to Baszler who got away, Bayley then took down Lynch from behind.

Lynch, Bayley and Baszler will be meeting in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series.

Other moments from Raw included McIntyre defeating Sin Cara; The Singh Brothers vs. R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship ending in a No Contest; Andrade defeating Cedric Alexander; Lana lying that she was pregnant with Rusev's baby leading to an attack by Bobby Lashley; Erick Rowan defeating Soner Dursun; and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeating Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.