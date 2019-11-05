Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The NXT brand invaded Raw alongside its creator Triple H, resulting in a main event match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Seth Rollins.

The NXT roster arrived onto the scene after they had led an attack on Smackdown Friday. NXT is taking the fight to Raw and Smackdown ahead of Survivor Series on Nov. 24 which will feature matches to decide which brand is superior.

Triple H came to Raw to speak with Rollins, his former protege and the first-ever NXT Champion. The authority figure offered Rollins to come back home to NXT as the The Beastslayer was feeling aimless after losing the Universal Championship to The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel.

Rollins, before making a choice, was greeted by Cole and his group, The Undisputed Era. Raw's The O.C. consisting of United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came to back up Rollins before a fight broke out that also included Raw's Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, R-Truth and Erick Rowan and NXT's Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest.

Rollins confronted Triple H backstage and asked for a match against Cole for the NXT Championship which he was granted in the main event.

Cole and Rollins had a highly-competitive match until The Undisputed Era arrived and attacked Rollins. A giant brawl then took place between Raw and NXT with Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa joining the melee from NXT along with Raw's Ricochet.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came to the red brand just as his advocate Paul Heyman promised would happen on Smackdown. Lesnar is now a member of the Raw roster as The Beast wants to get revenge on Rey Mysterio after the high-flyer assaulted him with a steel chair at Crown Jewel.

Lesnar started searching for Rey Mysterio, attacking anyone in the backstage area who crossed his path. The champ eventually confronted the announcer's table with Heyman demanding Jerry 'The King' Lawler to tell them Mysterio's location.

Announcer Dio Maddin defended Lawler, which caused Lesnar to send him through the table with an F-5. Mysterio then attacked his rival from behind with a baseball bat, once again getting the better of Lesnar.

Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Mysterio at Survivor Series.

Other moments from Raw included Charlotte Flair and Natalya defeating Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in a non-title match; Buddy Murphy defeating Cedric Alexander; Andrade and Zelinda Vega defeating Sin Cara and Carolina; Rusev defeating Drew McIntyre via disqualification following interference from Bobby Lashley; The O.C. defeating The Street Profits and Humberto Carrillo; Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeating The East Hampton Polo Boys; and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler confronting Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch during a sit-down interview.

Survivor Series will feature Lynch vs. Baszler vs. Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley.